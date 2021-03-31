(CNN) For the first time ever, the Swiss army is going to give its female recruits women's underwear, as the force looks to attract more women to its ranks.

At present, female soldiers are issued with men's underwear, but two different sets of women's undergarments, for warmer and colder weather, will be tested during a trial starting next month, Kaj-Gunnar Sievert, spokesman for Armasuisse, the Swiss armed forces' procurement organization, said Wednesday.

Armasuisse told CNN in a statement that "previous army equipment and uniforms were too little or not at all geared to the specific needs of women."

The underwear trial is part of a wider update of military uniforms, which were developed and designed in the 1980s, according to Armasuisse.

"During the development phase, the ergonomics of women, among other things, were taken into account," the statement continued.

