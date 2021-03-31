Two Black women will be head coaches in the same NCAA women's Final Four for the first time

(CNN) This year's March Madness might have exposed gaps in gender equity in college sports, but for two Black women, the 2020 NCAA women's tournament will always represent a moment when history was made.

That's because for the first time in NCAA women's tournament history, there will be two Black women head coaches in the same Final Four.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley will be appearing in her third Final Four, winning the title back in 2017, while Adia Barnes and her Arizona team will make their debut appearance.

March Madness is the pinnacle of college basketball, where 64 teams -- full of the next generation of WNBA players -- duke it out in a single-elimination tournament over two weeks to crown the best team. The event is known for big moments, upsets and great action.

Speaking to reporters about the historic feat following South Carolina's win over Texas, Staley said she was "super proud of Adia" and was "cheering for her to get it done."

