(CNN) Players and staff of NBA team Utah Jazz were left "shaken, but unharmed" after a bird strike forced the plane they were on to make an emergency landing on Tuesday.

The travel party had been heading to the team's next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a chartered flight but, just minutes into the journey, the decision was made to turn back for Salt Lake City Airport.

A statement on the Utah Jazz website said the bird strike had caused a fire in at least one of the engines.

Pilots were able to land the Boeing 757-200 without incident despite engine failure, according to the team.

"Players were clearly shaken by the incident and quickly took to social media upon landing. But no one on the plane was harmed," read a team statement

