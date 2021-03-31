Campaigners slam UK government report into racial disparities as a 'whitewash'

London (CNN) A highly anticipated report from a commission set up by the UK government to look into racial disparities in the country has been described as a "whitewash" by campaigners after it stated that there is no evidence that the UK is institutionally racist.

A short summary of the report, commissioned in the wake of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests last summer, was shared to the press ahead of its full release on Wednesday. This said that Britain is not yet a "post-racial" society, but said issues about race and racism are becoming "less important."

In fact, the UK "should be regarded as a model for other White-majority countries," the summary added, pointing to shrinking ethnicity pay gaps and success of some ethnic minority groups in education and "to a lesser extent, the economy."

The report itself, which is 264 pages long, has 24 recommendations, including bridging divides between the police and communities, establishing an office of health disparities, stopping the use of the term BAME (Black and minority ethnic) to help focus on disparities of specific ethnic groups, and advancing fairness in the workplace.

It calls for a new 'Making of Modern Britain' resource in response to calls for a more inclusive schooling curriculum, where children will be taught "a new story about the Caribbean experience which speaks to the slave period not only being about profit and suffering but how culturally African people transformed themselves into a re-modeled African/Britain."