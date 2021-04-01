Could North and South Korea joint host the 2032 Olympics?

(CNN) Could there be the unlikeliest of joint hosts for the 2032 Olympics Games?

Hosting duties for the Games could be shared between North and South Korea, after the South Korean capital sent proposals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to co-host with North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.

In a press release, the Seoul city government said the Games could serve as a "watershed moment" for peace in the Korean Peninsula.

When the IOC originally announced that Brisbane was the preferred location for the 2032 Olympic Games, South Korean national government and Seoul city government officials expressed their "regret" in a statement.