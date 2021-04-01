    Could North and South Korea joint host the 2032 Olympics?

    By Ben Morse, Jake Kwon and Akanksha Sharma, CNN

    Updated 1453 GMT (2253 HKT) April 1, 2021

    North Korean cheerleaders wave unified Korean flags as they cheer during the Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Group B game between Korea and Japan on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

    (CNN)Could there be the unlikeliest of joint hosts for the 2032 Olympics Games?

    Hosting duties for the Games could be shared between North and South Korea, after the South Korean capital sent proposals to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to co-host with North Korea's capital, Pyongyang.
    In a press release, the Seoul city government said the Games could serve as a "watershed moment" for peace in the Korean Peninsula.
      When the IOC originally announced that Brisbane was the preferred location for the 2032 Olympic Games, South Korean national government and Seoul city government officials expressed their "regret" in a statement.
