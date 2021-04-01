British police officer convicted of membership of neo-Nazi organization

(CNN) A London jury has convicted a British police officer of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group.

Benjamin Hannam was found guilty on all five charges by the jury on Thursday, a representative of London's Central Criminal Court told CNN.

These charges include membership of the banned National Action group, making a false application to join the police force by not disclosing his membership of said group and the possession of indecent photographs of a child.

The 22-year-old was serving as a probationary officer in London's Metropolitan Police force and is the first police officer to be convicted of belonging to a far right terror group, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.

"The public expect police officers to carry out their duties with the very highest levels of honesty and integrity," said Commander Richard Smith of the Met's counterterrorism unit in a press release Thursday.

