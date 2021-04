(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian star Neymar sent off late on Saturday as the Ligue 1 champion's hopes of claiming a fourth successive league title were dented by Lille.

Ahead of Saturday's title showdown, the two teams had been level on 63 points at the top of the table, with PSG leading on goal difference, but with seven games to go Lille looks in pole position to win Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade.

It's the first time in a quarter of a century that Lille has beaten PSG in the capital, with Canadian Jonathan David scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory as the Parisians slumped to a third successive home defeat.

David struggled with an ankle injury after being caught by Idrissa Gana Gueye during his game winner and Lille's goalscorer was unable to play on, watching from the sidelines on crutches as the visitors held on for victory.

In the game's closing stages, Neymar clashed with Lille's Tiago Djalo and, with both players on yellow cards, they were red carded by referee Benoît Bastien in the 90th minute and stoppage time.