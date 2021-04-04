He was lured to his death in a secluded park. In a pandemic, dating can be deadly for LGBTQ+ people

(CNN) David P. was a 42-year-old gay man living in Beveren, Belgium. He worked as a crane operator, was loved by his family and friends and, a few weeks ago, he was found dead in an abandoned park.

Three youths aged between 16 and 17 have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

David P., had gone to the park after arranging a date with a man he met on the gay dating app Grindr. But when he arrived, he was ambushed and brutally attacked, according to CNN affiliates VTM, RTBF and RTL Belgium.

Belgian police and the local public prosecutors' office have yet to confirm or deny if the killing was motivated by homophobia, but the case highlights the fact that for LGBTQ+ people, searching for a romantic connection online right now can put you in serious danger.

David P.'s case is not an isolated incident. A US teen was recently charged with a hate crime after violently attacking a man he'd met on Grindr. In Ireland, a teenager was put on probation after he admitted assaulting and attempting to rob a man he'd been chatting to on Grindr under false pretences.