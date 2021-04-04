Super Saturday leaves Inter with one hand on Serie A trophy

Easter Sunday will be extra special for Inter Milan this year as it follows what may well be remembered as the day they sealed their first Serie A title in 11 years.
Inter stretched their winning run to nine matches against Bologna while their biggest title rivals, AC Milan and Juventus, dropped points with draws against Sampdoria and Torino on an action-packed Saturday in Italy.
Those results left Antonio Conte's side eight points clear on top, a gap that could be stretched to 11 points with a game in hand to come against Sassuolo on Wednesday.
The Italian press were left in little doubt that the Nerazzurri are set to end Juve's nine-year stranglehold of the Serie A title and claim their first 'Scudetto' since 2010.
"They won't catch you now", read a Corriere dello Sport headline.
"Inter, you're there: inside your Easter egg, the Scudetto," said Gazzetta dello Sport.
La Stampa described the title as being "a step away".
As the headlines suggest, it's difficult to see anyone catching an Inter side that has won nine consecutive league matches for the first time since 2007.
Conte's team took until Week 22 of the season to supplant rivals Milan in first place, but since then the gap has steadily increased as they scored 21 goals and conceded three in their nine-match streak.