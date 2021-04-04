Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announce engagement

(CNN) It's official! Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are engaged after the tennis power couple announced the news on social media.

The account's acronym is for the couple's combined initials: Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina.

Former women's world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters and Marcos Baghdatis were among a host of stars to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

The engagement follows the couple's announcement in February that they were taking a break from their relationship, saying in a joint statement both just needed "some space."