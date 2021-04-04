Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announce engagement

(CNN)It's official! Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are engaged after the tennis power couple announced the news on social media.
World No. 5 Svitolina and world No. 14 Monfils have been dating since 2018, according to WTAtennis.com.
"To the beginning of our forever," said the couple on their joint g.e.m.s. life Instagram account.
The account's acronym is for the couple's combined initials: Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina.
"She said YES Madame MONFILS," tweeted Monfils.
Former women's world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters and Marcos Baghdatis were among a host of stars to congratulate the newly engaged couple.
The engagement follows the couple's announcement in February that they were taking a break from their relationship, saying in a joint statement both just needed "some space."
"The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other," said the couple in the statement, which their shared on their Instagram stories.