Leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee defies odds by securing Olympics berth

Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee defied the odds and secured an Olympics berth after the leukemia survivor won the women's 100-meter butterfly at the national championships on Sunday, less than eight months after she returned to competition.

Ikee pumped her fist and received a hug from her competitor in the next lane after finishing in 57.77 seconds, qualifying her for the 4x100-meter medley relay at this summer's Games.

She then broke into tears and took some time to exit the water having become overcome with emotion at her accomplishment.

"I am so happy right now," the 20-year-old said in a poolside interview.

