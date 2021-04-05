Northern Ireland sees three nights of violence as tensions mount

(CNN) Violent clashes in Northern Ireland erupted over the weekend amid increasing tensions in a region historically plagued with sectarian violence.

Sunday marked a third night of disorder in the cities of Belfast and Derry/Londonderry, where police were targeted with petrol bombs and cars hijacked and set alight.

The clashes involved children as young as 12, according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

On Saturday night 30 petrol bombs were thrown at police in Newtownabbey, Belfast and three vehicles were hijacked and set on fire, police said, in what they described as an "orchestrated attack."

Police attend to a scene at Cloughfern as loyalist protesters hijack and burn vehicles on Saturday.

It followed riots on Friday across both cities following a decision not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions by attending the funeral of a former leading IRA figure during lockdown last year. The decision is being reviewed.

