(CNN) Australia's longest-running soap, "Neighbours," is embroiled in a racism scandal after an Aboriginal actress said she was abused by cast and crew members, heard the N-word multiple times and confronted an actor over a "monkey" epithet while working on the show.

Shareena Clanton, whose first appearance on the show aired on Wednesday, said the N-word was used twice in her presence, and she detailed "multiple racist traumas" she said she endured on set.

The actress also said sexist jokes were made by senior people, that she suffered retaliation and was "ostracized and further marginalized" as a result of her complaints.

"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space," Clanton wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

Following her claims, Clanton received support from a number of fellow actors.

