As her male counterparts sit, an EU President is left awkwardly standing

By Madalena Araújo and James Frater, CNN

Updated 1424 GMT (2224 HKT) April 7, 2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (left) is seen standing as European Council President Charles Michel (center) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) take their seats.
(CNN)Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting on Tuesday with the European Union's two presidents has raised eyebrows after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared to be left standing while her male counterparts settled into two gilded chairs at the focal point of the room.

In a video of the awkward moment in Ankara, von der Leyen seems unsure of where to sit, gestures with her right hand and says "ehm" as Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel take their seats.
Von der Leyen was eventually offered a seat on a nearby sofa, opposite Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who occupies a lower-status rank in diplomatic protocol.
    In previous meetings the three presidents have all sat together.
      Eric Mamer, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, said von der Leyen "was clearly surprised and that is something which you can see from the video." He added that "it's difficult to judge the reasons why she was offered one type of seat rather than another, that's something which you'd have to ask the Turkish authorities about."
      Mamer said Turkey had been responsible for organizing the meeting.
      The European Union&#39;s two presidents met Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on April 6.
