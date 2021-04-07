Angelo Gabriel, 16, becomes youngest goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history

(CNN) Santos forward Angelo Gabriel became the youngest goalscorer in Copa Libertadores history on Tuesday as he scored his side's final goal in a 3-1 victory against San Lorenzo.

Aged 16 years, three months and 16 days, Angelo broke Juan Carlos Cardenas' record that had stood for 59 years with his stoppage-time goal after a save was parried into his path.

👏⚫⚪⚽ With this second half stoppage time effort against @SanLorenzo, @SantosFC's Ângelo became the youngest goal scorer in #Libertadores HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/chIks9iC5r — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) April 7, 2021

The Brazilian star, who came on as a substitute late in the second half, became Santos' second-youngest player last year when he made his first team debut aged 15 years and 10 months.