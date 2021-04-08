Australia's Sex Discrimination Act will soon apply to politicians. Why didn't it before?

(CNN) A series of legal loopholes that prevent Australia's public servants -- including politicians and judges -- from being prosecuted for sexual harassment look like they are finally about to be closed following nearly 40 years on the statute books.

The move comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison deals with the backlash over his handling of a string of allegations about the mistreatment of women in politics.

On Thursday, Morrison said in a news conference the government plans to amend the Sex Discrimination Act under measures designed to tackle sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. He said he hoped to pass the new laws by the end of June.

Morrison said sexual harassment was "immoral and despicable and even criminal," and "denies Australians, especially women, not just their personal security but their economic security by not being safe at work."

The changes were recommended in a March 2020 report by Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Kate Jenkins. It took the government more than one year to announce amendments to the act.