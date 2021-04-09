Abraham Ancer 'gutted' after two-stroke penalty for inadvertent bunker error at Masters

(CNN)Mexican golfer Abraham Ancer says he is "gutted" after having a two-stroke penalty assessed for an unintentional bunker error in the first round of the Masters.
Video footage showed that Ancer "unknowingly" touched the sand in a bunker on the 15th hole on Thursday.
In a statement from James B. Hyler, Jr., chairman of the Augusta National's competition committee, because the touching of the sand was "deemed visible to the naked eye" and the world No. 31 signed his scorecard, a penalty was handed out.