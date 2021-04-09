    Si Woo Kim breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wood at the Masters

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2131 GMT (0531 HKT) April 9, 2021

    Si Woo Kim lines up a putt during the second round of the Masters on Friday, April 9.
    (CNN)All amateur golfers have been there: Hit a bad shot or miss a putt and you want to slam your club to the ground in frustration.

    Well, Si Woo Kim, the South Korean who was placed in the top 10 on the second day of the Masters, showed it's not just amateur golfers who have to deal with those emotions and deal with the consequences.
    Kim was having an excellent round on Friday, firmly in contention at the Augusta National with four birdies in the opening 14 holes.
      However, on the par-four 15th, the 25-year-old just missed his second putt by the smallest of margins, with his three-putt meaning he had to settle for a bogey.
