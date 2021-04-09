London (CNN) The death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday has set in motion a carefully orchestrated, days-long event that will culminate with his funeral.

Plans for a major royal death are made years in advance, though details are kept fiercely private and the coronavirus restrictions currently in place across the United Kingdom mean some aspects of the strategy will have to be altered.

CNN understands that the Queen must sign off on any proposals and it's not known whether this has already happened. It is also unclear how much of a hand Philip himself played in the plans for his funeral.

But some notable parts of the arrangements for Philip's death -- understood to be codenamed "Forth Bridge" by government ministers, royal staff and media partners -- have been announced, and will take place as follows.

Remains

