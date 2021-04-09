London (CNN)The death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday has set in motion a carefully orchestrated, days-long event that will culminate with his funeral.
Plans for a major royal death are made years in advance, though details are kept fiercely private and the coronavirus restrictions currently in place across the United Kingdom mean some aspects of the strategy will have to be altered.
CNN understands that the Queen must sign off on any proposals and it's not known whether this has already happened. It is also unclear how much of a hand Philip himself played in the plans for his funeral.
But some notable parts of the arrangements for Philip's death -- understood to be codenamed "Forth Bridge" by government ministers, royal staff and media partners -- have been announced, and will take place as follows.
Remains
Philip's remains are at Windsor Castle, the royal residence just west of London, where he and the Queen have been living in recent months.
Philip returned to the castle in mid-March for his final weeks, after being discharged from a hospital in London following heart surgery.
His body will lie in rest within the castle, ahead of his funeral at St. George's Chapel, also on site. That arrangement is in line with royal custom and with Philip's wishes, according to the College of Arms, the royal corporation that plays a key role in planning.
Tributes
A major royal death prompts expressions of mourning from many Britons. The deaths of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother in recent decades saw thousands fill streets across the country to commemorate their lives.
On Friday, Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: "We mourn today, with Her Majesty the Queen. We offer our condolences to her, and to all her family, and we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."