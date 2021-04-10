    Billy Horschel has unfortunate slip on bank of Masters hole after removing shoes and socks for shot in water

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1931 GMT (0331 HKT) April 10, 2021

    US golfer Billy Horschel plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the third round of the Masters on Saturday, April 10, in Augusta, Georgia.
    (CNN)The Masters is normally associated with its pristine course, the perfect foliage and the immaculate outfits.

    However, US golfer Billy Horschel ruined his perfect white trousers after suffering an unfortunate slip on Saturday at the Augusta National.
    The 34-year-old, playing in a group with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, hit his second shot on the No. 13 hole into the water of Rae's Creek.
      Horschel, instead of abandoning the ball and taking a shot penalty, decided to take drastic action.