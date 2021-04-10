Rachael Blackmore becomes first female jockey to win the Grand National

(CNN)Rachael Blackmore made history on Saturday by becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National with victory on Minella Times.
The Irish rider rode the 11-1-shot horse, trained by Henry de Bromhead, at the famous race at England's Aintree Racecourse to a victory by six-and-a-half lengths.
"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't even feel human," the 31-year-old told ITV Racing afterward.
Previously, the closest any woman had come to winning the Grand National was Katie Walsh's third-place finish onboard Seabass in 2012.
De Bromhead also trained runner-up Balko Des Flos. Any Second Now was third, with Burrows Saint fourth.
The Grand National has been taking place at Aintree Racecourse, near Liverpool in England, since 1839.
Blackmore's momentous achievement comes as part of her breakout season after being the leading rider at last month's Cheltenham Festival.
Over the last four weeks, as well as winning the Grand National, Blackmore has also won the Champion Hurdle, Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, Champion Bumper, Ryanair Chase, Mares' Novices' Hurdle and the Triumph Hurdle.