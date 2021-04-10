Hometown pitcher throws the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history

(CNN) Pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history on Friday night, as San Diego defeated the Texas Rangers 3-0 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Padres, founded in 1969, were the only team in Major League Baseball to have never thrown a no-hitter.

Musgrove struck out 10 and only allowed one base runner when he hit Joey Gallo, which prevented a perfect game.

Afterward, Musgrove told reporters he was aware he had no hits late in the game but figured his pitch count was too high to continue.