    Hometown pitcher throws the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres history

    By Jill Martin and Travis Caldwell, CNN

    Updated 0421 GMT (1221 HKT) April 10, 2021

    Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers Friday.
    (CNN)Pitcher Joe Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in Padres franchise history on Friday night, as San Diego defeated the Texas Rangers 3-0 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    The Padres, founded in 1969, were the only team in Major League Baseball to have never thrown a no-hitter.
    Musgrove struck out 10 and only allowed one base runner when he hit Joey Gallo, which prevented a perfect game.
      Afterward, Musgrove told reporters he was aware he had no hits late in the game but figured his pitch count was too high to continue.
        Musgrove, second from left, is mobbed by teammates after pitching a no-hitter.
