    Colombian football team Águilas Doradas fields only seven players due to Covid outbreak

    By Stefano Pozzebon, CNN

    Updated 1307 GMT (2107 HKT) April 12, 2021

    Colombian side Aguilas Doradas fielded only seven players for a match due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
    Colombian side Aguilas Doradas fielded only seven players for a match due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

    (CNN)Colombian professional football team Águilas Doradas fielded only seven players on Sunday for a regular match in the country's División Mayor top league due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

    According to a statement published on Águilas Doradas' official Twitter account, the club had only seven players available after 16 players returned positive Covid-19 tests this past week and seven more were injured.
    The club had asked for the match -- set to be played in Rionegro, Colombia, against Chico Boyacá FC -- to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the División Mayor rejected the request.
      Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features