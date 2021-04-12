Colombian football team Águilas Doradas fields only seven players due to Covid outbreak

(CNN) Colombian professional football team Águilas Doradas fielded only seven players on Sunday for a regular match in the country's División Mayor top league due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

According to a statement published on Águilas Doradas' official Twitter account, the club had only seven players available after 16 players returned positive Covid-19 tests this past week and seven more were injured.

The club had asked for the match -- set to be played in Rionegro, Colombia, against Chico Boyacá FC -- to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the División Mayor rejected the request.