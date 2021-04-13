(CNN) A serving police officer from London's Metropolitan Police force has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison after breaking a Black man's knee in what the judge called "a clear case of racial profiling."

Charlie Harrison, 39, was sentenced Monday at Southwark Crown Court, London, for causing grievous bodily harm, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

His sentencing follows a five-day trial last month during which he was convicted by majority verdict, police added.

Harrison, who worked on the Met's violent crime task force, was in plain clothes when he got out of his unmarked police car and approached Carl Abrahams and his two sons in Newham, east London, on December 31, 2018, according to judge Greg Perrins' sentencing remarks seen by CNN.

Abrahams had taken his sons, 13 and 16, to visit their mother's grave at Manor Park Cemetery and was walking home when Harrison approached and blocked their path, according to the judge's remarks.

