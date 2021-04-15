Denmark removes AstraZeneca from its vaccination program

(CNN) Denmark has removed the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from its vaccination program, saying it is not needed because the country has already reached "such an advanced point" in its vaccine rollout.

All booked inoculations using the AstraZeneca vaccine will be canceled, but the decision was not based on safety concerns, said the Danish Health Authority in a statement Wednesday.

"We are basically in agreement with EMA's [European Medicine Agency] assessment regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine. That is why it is important to emphasise that it is still an approved vaccine [in Europe]," said Søren Brostrøm, director general of the Danish Health Authority. "And I understand if other countries in a different situation than us choose to continue using the vaccine."

Denmark has reached the milestone of vaccinating 1 million people.

The Danish Health Authority paused the use of AstraZeneca on March 11 and the Danish vaccination effort has continued with the vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

"If Denmark were in a completely different situation and in the midst of a violent third outbreak, for example, and a healthcare system under pressure -- and if we had not reached such an advanced point in our rollout of the vaccines -- then I would not hesitate to use the vaccine, even if there were rare but severe complications associated with using it," Brostrøm said.

Read More