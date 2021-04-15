Russian magazine raided, journalists charged by authorities

Officers stand outside Moscow's Basmanny district court during a hearing against four staff members of the DOXA magazine.

(CNN)The office of a Russian magazine for students was raided and several of its editors were temporarily detained by authorities on Wednesday morning, after the publication expressed its support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, according to DOXA magazine.

The homes of four editors and some of their family members were searched, DOXA said in an official statement published on their website.
According to DOXA, phones and laptops were seized during the searches and journalists Armen Aramyan, Alla Gutnikova, Vladimir Metelkin and Natalia Tyshkevich were taken by the Russian Investigative Committee for questioning. All four journalists have now been charged for inciting minors to protest, said DOXA, which also rejected the allegation.
    "There were no calls to illegal actions in our video -- we said that young people should not be afraid to express their opinions," DOXA's statement read. Agora, the legal organization representing the four journalists, referred CNN to DOXA's statement.
      The Investigative Committee did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
      Navalny says he&#39;s continuing hunger strike despite a high temperature and bad cough
      Navalny says he's continuing hunger strike despite a high temperature and bad cough
      The four will be under strict pre-trial communications restrictions until June 14, according to a statement by Moscow's Basmanny court. According to DOXA, the restrictions include a prohibition on leaving their homes between midnight and 11:59 p.m, using the internet, and communicating with anyone other than with their lawyers and close relatives.
      DOXA magazine started as a small online publication run mostly by students at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. It has since grown and become independent.
      The magazine said raids wer