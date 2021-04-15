Russian magazine raided, journalists charged by authorities

(CNN) The office of a Russian magazine for students was raided and several of its editors were temporarily detained by authorities on Wednesday morning, after the publication expressed its support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, according to DOXA magazine.

The homes of four editors and some of their family members were searched, DOXA said in an official statement published on their website.

According to DOXA, phones and laptops were seized during the searches and journalists Armen Aramyan, Alla Gutnikova, Vladimir Metelkin and Natalia Tyshkevich were taken by the Russian Investigative Committee for questioning. All four journalists have now been charged for inciting minors to protest, said DOXA, which also rejected the allegation.

"There were no calls to illegal actions in our video -- we said that young people should not be afraid to express their opinions," DOXA's statement read. Agora, the legal organization representing the four journalists, referred CNN to DOXA's statement.

The Investigative Committee did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Read More