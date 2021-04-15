'The Short Game': Netflix documentary female stars are helping to change golf

(CNN) "How you like me now?" say eight sassy golf whiz kids into the camera, accompanied by the catchy tune of the same name in the Netflix documentary, "The Short Game."

The year is 2012 and the stars of the show are 1,500 seven and eight-year-old golf prodigies representing 60 different countries, all vying for a chance to become a U.S. Kids World Champion at the daunting Pinehurst course.