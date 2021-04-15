The US could have 300M extra vaccines. Why won't it share?

(CNN) The United States could have around 300 million excess Covid-19 shots by the end of July, health policy experts at Duke University estimated in a report Thursday, calling on the country to share doses more widely to address the stark inequality around global vaccine distribution.

The US is the biggest financial donor to the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, but the country has been tight-fisted with the actual vaccines it has in huge supply, while many others have none at all. Three-quarters of the world's vaccines actually administered have been in just 10 nations, which together account for under half the world's population.

"The world's wealthiest nations have locked up much of the near-term supply. At the current rate vaccines are being administered, 92 of the world's poorest countries won't vaccinate 60% of their populations until 2023 or later," wrote Dr. Krishna Udayakumar and Dr. Mark McClellan, health experts at Duke.

The report laid out a three-part plan in which the US should increase funding for COVAX, make excess doses available through the same scheme and create bilateral programs modeled on the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief -- or PEPFAR -- to provide shots and support to countries in need. It could also provide the support and materials for countries