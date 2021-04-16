France outlaws sex with children aged under 15

Updated 1124 GMT (1924 HKT) April 16, 2021

The French National Assembly, shown here in a file photo from March 31, 2021, voted to unanimously to characterize sex with a child below the age of 15 as rape.
(Reuters)The French parliament on Thursday adopted legislation that characterizes sex with a child under the age of 15 as rape and punishable by up to 20 years in jail, bringing its penal code closer in line with many other Western nations.

While the age of consent was previously 15, prosecutors in France used to be required to prove sex was non-consensual to obtain a rape conviction.
"This is an historic law for our children and our society," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told the National Assembly.
    Incest accusation in prominent family prompts French national reckoning with child abuse
    "No adult aggressor will be able to claim the consent of a minor younger than 15 years old."
      The vote in favor of the bill was unanimous at its final reading, the Assembly said on Twitter.
      There had been concerns from some lawmakers that an age of consent below which sex automatically constituted rape might criminalize a consensual sexual relationship between a minor and a person only a few years older.
      As a consequence, a "Romeo and Juliet" clause that allows for sexual relations between a minor and an individual up to five years older. The clause will not apply in cases of sexual assault.