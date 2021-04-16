London (CNN)Much of Donald Trump's success early in his political career came from his promises to "drain the swamp" of Washington DC. The former US president was referring to the enormous power held by wealthy lobbying groups who try to influence government officials to make policy decisions that might benefit the interests of those they represent.
While DC is often referred to as the global capital of lobbying, the truth is American transparency laws and restrictions on what public officials can actually do in office limit the influence these individuals could have. Of course, it has been pointed out by numerous critics of the former president that he more than nearly any other president blurred the lines between governing and the personal interests of his associates.
A short hop over the Atlantic and the sto