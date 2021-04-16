A political scandal is swirling in Britain. But Boris Johnson is unlikely to drain the swamp

Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

Updated 0402 GMT (1202 HKT) April 16, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has failed to publicly support his predecessor, David Cameron, and has ordered an independent inquiry into his behavior.
London (CNN)Much of Donald Trump's success early in his political career came from his promises to "drain the swamp" of Washington DC. The former US president was referring to the enormous power held by wealthy lobbying groups who try to influence government officials to make policy decisions that might benefit the interests of those they represent.

While DC is often referred to as the global capital of lobbying, the truth is American transparency laws and restrictions on what public officials can actually do in office limit the influence these individuals could have. Of course, it has been pointed out by numerous critics of the former president that he more than nearly any other president blurred the lines between governing and the personal interests of his associates.
100 days later, Brexit isn't working and business wants it fixed
A short hop over the Atlantic and the sto