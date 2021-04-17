The Order of Service for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in full

The funeral of Prince Philip, the late husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Below is the document published Friday evening with details of Prince Philip's funeral service.

During the service, a choir of four singers (three of whom are Lay Clerks of St. George's Chapel Choir) will be conducted by James Vivian and the organ will be played by Luke Bond.

Music before the service

Schmücke dich, o liebe Seele BWV 654 -- Johann Sebastian Bach (1685--1750

Adagio espressivo (Sonata in A minor) -- Sir William Harris (1883--1973)

Salix (The Plymouth Suite) -- Percy Whitlock (1903--1946)

Berceuse (Op 31 No. 19) -- Louis Vierne (1870--1937)

Rhosymedre -- Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872--1958)

(Three Preludes founded on Welsh Hymn Tunes)

The service is led by the Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor.

The Blessing will be pronounced by the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family arrive at the Galilee Porch and are conducted to the Dean's Cloister.

Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family are conducted from the Dean's Cloister to the Galilee Porch to view the Procession and await the arrival of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen is received at the Galilee Porch by the Dean of Windsor, who conducts Her Majesty, Members of the Royal Family and Members of The Duke of Edinburgh's Family, who have been viewing the Procession, to their seats in the Quire.

ORDER OF SERVICE

All stand. The Coffin is removed from the Land Rover and is carried to the West Steps where it rests at 3pm for the one minute National Silence.

The Coffin is then carried to the Catafalque in the Quire.

Members of the Royal Family who have walked in the Procession are conducted to their places in the Quire.

Meanwhile, the choir sings

THE SENTENCES

I am the resurrection and the life, saith the Lord: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. John 11. 25--26

I know that my redeemer liveth, and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth: and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God: Whom I shall see for myself, and mine eyes shall behold, and not another. Job 19. 25--27