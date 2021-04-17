Princes William and Harry walk together after grandfather's funeral

(CNN) Prince William and his brother Prince Harry set recent family frictions aside to walk together after attending the funeral service of their grandfather Prince Philip at Windsor Castle Saturday.

The royal family adhered strictly to UK Covid-19 regulations during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen sat alone during the service to follow these restrictions.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge took their places opposite one another in St. George's Chapel. William was sat beside his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge while Prince Harry was seated separately.

The service marked the first time Prince Harry has attended a publicized event alongside his family since his bombshell interview with his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Oprah Winfrey. The last official engagement he participated in was the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey in central London two years ago.