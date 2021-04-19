UN condemns 'reprehensible' UK race report for repackaging 'racist tropes into fact'

London (CNN) A group of United Nations human rights experts on Monday strongly condemned a recent British government-backed report into institutional racism, saying it offered "no evidence" to support its finding that the UK is not institutionally racist.

"In 2021, it is stunning to read a report on race and ethnicity that repackages racist tropes and stereotypes into fact, twisting data and misapplying statistics and studies into conclusory findings and ad hominem attacks on people of African descent," the independent UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said in a statement.

It called on the British government to "categorically reject" the findings of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report, which was commissioned in the aftermath of last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

When the controversial report was released at the end of March, it was deemed a "whitewash" by racial equality advocates.

Policy experts at the time also pointed to glaring holes in its analysis . They said disparities -- such as why ethnic minorities were disproportionately dying of Covid-19 as well as labor market discrimination -- were explained away in the report by other factors, such as geography, living conditions and social income, while ignoring the role race played in determining those disparities.