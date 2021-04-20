London (CNN) Europe's medicines regulator said it has found a possible link between the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood clots, but emphasized that the overall benefits of getting the shot outweigh the risks.

The news, announced Tuesday, threw another complicating factor into the European Union's vaccination rollout and dealt a major blow to the company a week after its vaccine was paused in the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that "a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information" about the vaccine given to patients.

It said it had analyzed all currently available evidence including eight reports of serious and unusual blood clots from the United States, where more than 7 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been given. One of those cases was fatal.

"All cases occurred in people under 60 years of age within three weeks after vaccination, the majority in women," the agency said. "Based on the currently available evidence, specific risk factors have not been confirmed."

