NBA great Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for basketball Hall of Fame induction

(CNN) When Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant is posthumously enshrined in the basketball Hall of Fame next month he'll be welcomed in by arguably the sport's greatest player -- Michael Jordan.

Bryant's family selected Jordan to present him at the May 15 ceremony at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, according to a statement from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look at this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died," he said last February. "I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."