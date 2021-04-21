Putin urges all citizens to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as Navalny supporters rally

Moscow (CNN) Russia's President Vladimir Putin called for all citizens to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as he gave his annual address to the nation on Wednesday, delivered as rallies began in support of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Putin said "maximum coverage" of the population by inoculation was now a priority for the country. "It is the only way to stop the deadly pandemic," he said.

"I call for all regional governments, health ministry to continue working on it. The opportunity to get vaccinated should be widely available so by autumn we would be able to develop herd immunity."

Putin also vowed to fight climate change, saying: "We must respond to climate change and adapt agriculture and industry."

He said a carbon recycling industry should be created, while strict control and monitoring should be placed on emissions. "For the next 30 years the amount of emissions should be lower than in [the] European Union," he urged. "It's a difficult task, considering the geography of our country, its size and structure of the economy. But I am absolutely sure it's achievable."