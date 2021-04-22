Hospital employee made nearly $650,000 despite skipping work for 15 years, police say

(CNN) An employee at a hospital in southern Italy received 15 years' worth of pay despite never showing up for work, police said.

Salvatore Scumace has been under investigation for forgery, aggravated extortion and abuse of office, Italy's financial police, the Guardia di Finanza, said in a press release.

Police allege that Scumace was a "serial absentee" from his place of work, the Pugliese Ciaccio hospital, in Catanzaro, since 2005.

Officials said Scumace collected more than 538,000 euros ($648,000) in pay over the course of his alleged campaign of truancy.

Scumace and six of his superiors have been under investigation, police said.

