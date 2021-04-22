Kentucky basketball player and NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies following a car accident in LA

(CNN) Basketball player Terrence Clarke, who last month declared for the 2021 NBA draft after playing his freshman season for the University of Kentucky, died Thursday after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles, according to the Kentucky athletics department. He was 19 years old.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon as Clarke's vehicle collided with another that was making a left-hand turn, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. The LA Fire Department was first on the scene and Clarke was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

"I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight," Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari said, according to a Kentucky press release. "A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.

"Terrence's teammates and brothers loved him and are absolutely devastated. They know we are here for them for whatever they need.

"I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace."

