UK PM's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings denies leaking PM's text messages

London (CNN) The UK Prime Minister's former chief advisor Dominic Cummings has denied leaking Prime Minister Boris Johnson's text messages in a blog post published on Friday.

Earlier this week, public broadcaster the BBC reported on leaked messages between Johnson and Sir James Dyson. Several British media outlets have suggested Cummings was the source of the leaks.

"I was not directly or indirectly a/the source for the BBC/Kuenssberg story on the PM/Dyson texts," wrote Cummings in his blog post. "I am happy to meet with the Cabinet Secretary and for him to search my phone for Dyson messages. If the PM did send them to me, as he is claiming, then he will be able to show the Cabinet Secretary on his own phone when they were sent to me. It will therefore be easy to establish at least if I was ever sent these messages."

Cummings, a divisive figure who has often been painted as the mastermind behind the Brexit campaign and Johnson's rise to the premiership, resigned from his position as chief adviser to the prime minister last November amid tumult within the UK's Conservative government.

Downing Street has launched an inquiry into the source of the leaked text messages and other leaks.

