French police official killed in knife attack at station near Paris

Paris (CNN) A female police official has been fatally stabbed in a knife attack at a police station in Rambouillet, a suburb of Paris, the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday.

The attacker's motives were not immediately clear, but Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile de France region, where Rambouillet is located, told CNN affiliate BFM TV that terrorism "could not be ruled out."

The anti-terrorist prosecutor's office, which usually handles investigations of terrorist attacks, has opened an investigation into the incident, a spokesperson told CNN on Friday.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex shared his condolences with the victim's relatives, saying they "have the support of the whole nation" in a tweet

"The Republic has just lost one of its heroines, in an infinitely coward barbaric gesture," he added.

