Bunny attends baseball game and everyone is in love with it

(CNN) We've seen dogs at football games. We've seen cats at NFL games. We've even seen alligators at golf courses.

But have we ever seen a bunny at a baseball game?

Well, we have now, after the majestic Alex the Great was spotted in the crowd soaking up the atmosphere at the San Francisco Giants' home game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The therapy bunny, who is just over four months old, came with his owners Kei Kato and Josh Row to his first Giants' game.

