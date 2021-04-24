Police hunting 'Big Bird Bandits' who allegedly stole 'Sesame Street' costume make arrests

(CNN) Police searching for the "Big Bird Bandits" who allegedly stole a "Sesame Street" costume from an Australian circus have arrested and charged two men.

The yellow Big Bird costume -- valued at tens of thousands of dollars, according to CNN affiliate 7 News -- disappeared earlier from a circus area on Bonython Park, Adelaide, this week, but was returned early on Wednesday morning.

The bird was returned with a note in its beak.

The "Sesame Street" costume was dumped back at the circus by an electricity box, with an apology note in the beak, South Australia Police said.

"We are so sorry!!! We had no idea what we were doing, or what our actions would cause" the note read.

"We were just having a rough time and were trying to cheer ourselfs (sic) up.

