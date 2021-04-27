Boko Haram fighters have hoisted flag and forcefully acquired wives in Nigerian town, governor says

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) Boko Haram fighters have reportedly hoisted the Islamist group's flag in a remote district in Niger State, Nigeria's Middle Belt region, and seized the wives of fleeing residents, the state's governor has said.

"I am confirming that we have Boko Haram elements in Niger State, around Kaure. They have taken over the territory... They have installed their flag," said Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello, in a widely circulated video on Monday.

Bello disclosed during a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in the state capital Minna, that over 3000 persons have been ousted from their communities by Boko Haram and other criminal gangs locally known as bandits.

"Their towns have been taken over by bandits and Boko Haram elements... Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members," the governor said.

Bello warned that Boko Haram's infiltration into Kaure, a rural community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, poses a huge security threat to Nigeria's capital city Abuja, which Niger borders to the east.

