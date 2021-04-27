Zlatan Ibrahimovic investigated by UEFA over 'alleged financial interest' in betting company

"In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR), a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by Mr. Zlatan Ibrahimović for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company," UEFA said in a statement.

"As a general policy, FIFA's judicial bodies don't speculate on the application of the FIFA Code of Ethics or any other regulation," a FIFA spokesperson told CNN.

Article 12 of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations states: "The integrity of matches and competitions is violated, for example, by anyone who participates directly or indirectly in betting or similar activities relating to competition matches or who has a direct or indirect financial interest in such activities."

Ibrahimovic's agent referred CNN Sport to his club AC Milan, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment about UEFA's investigation. Bethard did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.