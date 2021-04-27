World Athletics have rejected an application from American double amputee Blake Leeper to run on particular running specific prostheses (RSPs), preventing him from competing in the Olympics or World Athletics events.

The governing body said the mechanical passive-elastic carbon-fiber blades gave him a leg length of 104 centimeters and a standing height of 184 centimeters, which gives him a competitive advantage over athletes not using such aids.

World Athletics has a Maximum Allowable Standing Height (MASH) rule that prevents disabled athletes from "over-compensating for the absence of a missing limb" and was applied in Leeper's case.

"The decision means Mr Leeper cannot compete wearing these new RSPs at World Athletics' major international events... or the Olympic Games," World Athletics said in a statement on Monday.

Blake Leeper (USA), right, wins the men's 400m race during the Josef Odlozil Memorial Athletic Classic Meeting EA Premium in Prague, Czech Republic, June 4, 2018.

Leeper will be allowed to use the blades in other international competitions but his results will not be recognized and they will be listed separately.

