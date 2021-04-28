Police in Germany responded to a bomb alert -- and found a sex toy

(CNN) A bomb alert in southern Germany turned out to be a false alarm after a grenade-shaped object was found to be a sex toy.

A woman out jogging in the forest near Sonnen on Monday evening called the police after spotting what she thought was a hand grenade in a transparent plastic bag, according to a statement released by the local force Tuesday.

Officers from the Bavarian bomb unit were called in to assess the situation, and were fortunately able to give a swift all clear.

"After inspecting the plastic bag it became evident that it was only a fake plastic grenade," reads the statement, adding that two unused condoms, an empty bottle of lubricant and a USB cable were also found inside the bag.

"An internet search confirmed the suspicions, there are actually hand grenade sex toys," said police.

