Germany puts anti-lockdown group under surveillance for possible extremist ties

Berlin (CNN) Germany's intelligence service is putting some anti-lockdown activists under surveillance because of concerns they are attempting to undermine the legitimacy of the federal state.

The country's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) announced on Wednesday that the new surveillance would focus on some members of the 'Querdenker' group.

The movement has been promoting coronavirus and vaccine skepticism as well as other conspiracy theories, and has been involved in violent anti-lockdown protests.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the Querdenker movement had shown it was willing to use violence and that the authorities have to protect the rule of law in the country.

"Right wing extremists are trying to take control [of these events] -- and what we cannot tolerate at all is violence," Seehofer said at a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday. He stressed that people have the right to express their opinions, but that there is "zero tolerance" for extremism.

