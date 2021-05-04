France threatens to cut electricity to British island in post-Brexit fisheries dispute

London (CNN) France is "ready" to cut electricity to the British island of Jersey -- just off the French coast -- should the United Kingdom not abide by clauses of the Brexit agreement regarding fisheries, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said Tuesday.

"As you know, the agreement provides for retaliatory measures, and we are ready to use them," Girardin told the French parliament.

Girardin also claimed the Jersey government -- which issued 41 fishing permits to French vessels on April 30 -- had placed "unilateral" restrictions on the trawlers.

"Regarding Jersey, I'll remind you, for example, of electricity transportation via undersea cable," she added. "We have means at our disposal. And even if it'd be sad to get to that point, we'll get there if we must."

The self-governing island of Jersey is one of the Channel Islands, sitting just 14 miles off the French coast. While not technically part of the United Kingdom, the islands are crown dependencies, defended and internationally represented by the UK government.

