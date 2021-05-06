Superstar musician Ed Sheeran to sponsor boyhood club Ipswich Town

(CNN) His music sales add up to an eye-watering number, his recent worldwide tour multiplied in size wherever it went, and he rarely divides opinion (we all love him).

The logo, which will appear on the front of the shirts, features mathematical symbols with the word "tour."

A photo of the logo that will appear on Ipswich's shirt next season.

"The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," said Sheeran.

"I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

"With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

Sheeran concluded his Divide tour in his hometown of Ipswich in front of 160,000 people over four nights at Chantry Park in August 2019.

"We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season," Town's director of sales, Rosie Richardson, added

"I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.

"We look forward to seeing Ed -- and every other supporter -- back at Portman Road next season."