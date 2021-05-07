(CNN) Former Australian international rugby league player Jarryd Hayne has been jailed for five years and nine months after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Hayne, who is 33, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of "sexual intercourse without consent" in March.

A court heard that he attacked an unnamed 26-year-old woman at her home in Newcastle, Australia, in 2018. He will not be eligible for parole until 2025.

The New South Wales District Court confirmed the sentence to CNN.

The first jury in the case was discharged in December after failing to reach a verdict, CNN affiliate 7 News reported.

